With the above undergirdings in place, a laser focus must remain fixed on Qatar - as if our liberty in the West depends upon it as well as Israel's survival, and incontestably, that of worldwide Jewry. Israel, exorciated for decades on end as the "Little Satan", tiny nation that it is, is the locus for destruction.

By extrapolation, let's revisit the main purveyor/inciter/agitator of anti-western venom in particular, and anti-semitism in specific: Qatar, Iran's cat's paw.

On May 21, 2025, the following was analyzed:

Not only that, on May 18, 2025, an inexplicable "charm offensive" was reported:

Now, prior to feeling as if everything is spinning out of control, bear in mind a totally bullet proof analysis written by Yair Netanyahu; the outspoken son of PM Netanyahu.

Still, before absorbing its on-target truth-telling, it is imperative to connect the dots, in a manner of speaking. The core dot: in no way, shape, or form would the son of the PM "spill the beans" sans his father's approval - too much is at stake. Effectively, he penned the "quiet part out loud", again, the geo-political chesspieces. Never, ever forget this main lesson learned.

It was reported on August 6, 2025:

Qatar Compared to Nazi Germany by Yair Netanyahu in Antisemitism Critique

Yair Netanyahu, son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has ignited international headlines with a fierce condemnation of Qatar, accusing the Gulf state of orchestrating a global surge in antisemitism not seen since the Holocaust.

In a post on X/Twitter Monday, Netanyahu declared, “Qatar is the main force behind the unprecedented wave of antisemitism around the world, not seen since the 1930s and 1940s.” He went on to call Qatar “the modern-day Nazi Germany.”

Taking his accusation further, Netanyahu named Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his mother, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned, as “the modern-day Hitler and Goebbels,” drawing a direct comparison between the ruling Qatari family and the architects of Nazi propaganda and genocide.

According to Netanyahu, Qatar’s financial and ideological support for anti-Israel narratives and terror proxies especially Hamas has led to the mainstreaming of Jew-hatred across Western institutions and campuses. “Every Jew around the world is in grave danger because of the decades-long vilification of Jews and the Jewish state by Qatar,” he wrote, citing the billions Doha has spent promoting its agenda.

This isn’t the first time Yair Netanyahu has openly criticized Qatar. At a CPAC conference in Budapest earlier this year, he described Qatar as “a Muslim Brotherhood regime” and accused it of attempting to export extremist ideology into the West. “The Left and the Islamists want to destroy Western civilization for different reasons, but they have the same goal. Israel is just the first target,” he said. (Editor's Note: Qatar is the largest source of foreign donations to U.S. universities since reporting began in 1986, with $4.7 billion coming from the gas-rich Gulf state between 2001-2021.)

The comments have added fuel to an already growing debate within Israel about Qatar’s role in financing Hamas and promoting radicalism through its global media outlets and soft power investments. An N12 report earlier this year revealed that Netanyahu and other Israeli officials had received warnings in prior years about Qatari funds flowing into Gaza. The report claimed that while the transfers were publicly justified as humanitarian aid, they were, in effect, underwriting Hamas’s terror infrastructure with Israel’s awareness, and at times, tacit approval. (Editor's note: Qatar had mendaciously pledged to keep Hamas under control in exchange.)

Now, with Hamas exposed following the atrocities of October 7, Yair Netanyahu’s remarks reflect a rising sentiment across Israel: the need to confront not just the terror groups themselves, but also the state sponsors who embolden them from afar.

This isn’t just a fight for Israel’s future it’s a battle against a global alliance of hatred threatening the very fabric of the free world.