French authorities have quietly ceased renewing work visas for El Al flight security personnel employed in Paris through the Israeli embassy, Ynet reported. According to the report, the change, which began approximately six months ago, has already left multiple staff members without valid documentation, forcing some to leave France altogether.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the decision is linked to escalating tensions between Israel and France amid the war in Gaza and is believed to be driven by anti-Israel sentiment within certain French official circles. Until recently, the visas had allowed Israeli security staff to reside and work in France legally, enabling them to fulfill their assignments without interruption. The abrupt halt to renewals has created a complex legal and logistical challenge for the personnel involved.

Several staff members have been left in a precarious position, with some remaining in France without proper permits and others turning to the Israeli embassy for assistance in obtaining temporary diplomatic visas. While these visas offer short-term relief, they do not provide the same stability or long-term residency status as the work visas. Others have been compelled to return to Israel, abruptly ending their service in France.

One El Al security officer in Paris told Ynet that not a single work visa renewal request has been approved in recent months, describing the situation as unprecedented. She claimed it appears that French authorities are intentionally working to end the presence of El Al’s security staff in the country. According to her, El Al management has largely redirected affected employees to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, leaving some without practical solutions.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed that the matter is under active discussion between the embassy in Paris and the French Foreign Ministry. The French embassy in Israel declined to comment, while El Al referred all inquiries to the Foreign Ministry and the Shin Bet. No comment has been received from the Shin Bet.

Reacting to the situation, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated, "Say it ain't so, France. Say it ain't so! What happened to France?"

El Al’s Paris offices were vandalized last week. Antisemitic graffiti, including the phrase “Genocide Airline,” was spray-painted on the building, and red paint was thrown across the façade. The airline subsequently announced it would not maintain staff in the city for the time being, instead transferring passenger services to other carriers operating in Paris.

The vandalism at El Al's offices in Paris Photo: El Al

Transport Minister Miri Regev denounced the attack in strong terms, warning, “Citizens of France, wake up. Today it’s El Al, tomorrow it could be Air France.” She accused President Emmanuel Macron of making statements that embolden Hamas and urged French authorities to take swift and decisive action to identify those responsible.

These developments occur against the backdrop of increasingly vocal criticism from Macron regarding Israel’s military operations in Gaza. In recent days, he has called for a permanent ceasefire and described Israel’s plans for Gaza City as “a disaster of unprecedented gravity.” Macron’s comments mark another in a series of sharp statements against Israel’s policies, which have fueled diplomatic strains between the two countries.