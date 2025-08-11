In an extraordinary appeal, 120 rabbis representing a wide range of political views have urged Jews, their supporters, and others who oppose antisemitism to withhold cooperation with the leadership of North Carolina’s Democratic Party.

The call comes in response to a party resolution advocating a complete halt to arms sales to Israel, as well as what the rabbis denounced as discriminatory treatment of Jewish members within the party.

The joint statement was published as a full-page advertisement in the Charlotte Observer, bearing the signatures of prominent US rabbinic figures including Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Kehilath Jeshurun in New York, Rabbi Leonard Matanky of Chicago, Rabbi Adam Starr of Atlanta, Rabbi Pini Dunner of Beverly Hills, Rabbi Joel Finkelstein of Memphis, and several North Carolina rabbis.

The move drew swift political reaction. US Representative Esther Panitch (D-GA) urged party officials to address the concerns, writing: “Y’all have anything about this? Your silence has encouraged this to fester.”

Although the letter condemns antisemitism within the North Carolina Democratic Party and opposes the arms embargo—which includes a ban on paid weapons purchases—former Ohio State Senator and Bernie Sanders ally Nina Turner responded sharply: “Why should the North Carolina Democratic Party be responsible for committing to arm Israel? It’s not their job. Doesn’t that sound absurd?”

The letter also highlighted the historic partnership between Jewish and African American leaders, urging renewed unity amid what it called a “wave of antisemitism and hate” sweeping North Carolina:

“We are nonpartisan, come from all over North America, and represent both sides of the political spectrum. As shown by Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marching alongside Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Alabama, rabbis and Jewish community leaders will leave no stone unturned in supporting any neighbor.”

To date, the North Carolina Democratic Party has not released an official statement in response to the letter.