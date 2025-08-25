For more details - click here

Founded in 1994 by Professor Uriel Reichman, Reichman University stands as Israel's first private, non-profit university, modeled after leading Ivy League institutions in the US. At the heart of its diverse campus lies the Raphael Recanati International School (RRIS), the largest international school in Israel, welcoming over 2,500 students from 90 countries.

For Thaly London Menashe, a sustainability & government student from Brazil, diversity is one of the most enriching aspects of the school. "We are a lot of people from a lot of different places, different backgrounds, different countries," she said. Many students live far from home, creating a unique support network. "Being here, we kind of make our own support group, our own community, our own little family."

Rachel Eskandry, a government student from the US, echoed this sentiment. "It's an amazing family. We truly built a community. We're from all over the world, from so many different countries and cultures," she explained. Activities on campus, such as the food festival showcasing flavors from various cultures, strengthen this bond. "We really did build an amazing community where everyone wants to support each other."

Campus life is vibrant, with numerous clubs, programs, and events. "A lot of different clubs, a lot of different programs during our break, so we can get to know everyone," said Thaly. Rachel highlighted the retreat for freshman students, designed to help them bond. "It's amazing," she said.

Avigayil Finley, a communications student from the US, emphasized the academic opportunities. "I've really loved the opportunity of getting to know the students from everywhere all over the world... and getting to do exactly what the school markets, which is study in Israel in English." She described the experience as "boutique," with easy access to support and guidance.

The faculty's dedication stood out to Rachel: "The faculty has been incredible, and they really want to help us as much as possible." Avigayil praised the professors' real-world expertise, noting that many come directly from professional fields. "They are CEOs of their own companies... I really admire that."

Rachel summed up the experience as a blend of "fun and learning," while Avigayil pointed to the interdisciplinary options as a major advantage. Both agreed that studying in Israel, surrounded by such diversity, offered unmatched perspectives and opportunities.

At the Raphael Recanati International School, students don’t just earn a degree - they join a global family, receive a world-class education, and find a home away from home.

