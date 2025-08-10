Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel, in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, asserted that Israel cannot afford to halt the war at this point, despite mounting pressure from European nations.

“I believe our adversaries have exploited every available front and every possible instrument in their efforts to defeat us,” Haskel stated. “They have engaged in such actions since the outbreak of the war—whether through campaigns in the foreign media, on social networks, or by exerting influence within international organizations and legal institutions—and they will continue to do so.”

Haskel further underscored the necessity of maintaining a resolute stance in the face of international pressure, particularly in light of Germany’s recent declaration that it would withhold the supply of weapons to Israel should they be used in the war in Gaza. “This is not the first time Germany has chosen to prioritize Arab interests over Jewish interests, nor is this the first conflict conducted in such a manner,” she remarked.

She also called for France to be held accountable for its leading role in promoting recognition of a Palestinian state. “France, which has advanced this agenda at Israel’s expense, must bear a cost. This can be achieved by closing its embassy, or more appropriately, by closing the French consulate in Jerusalem,” Haskel suggested.

In conclusion, Haskel addressed the personal attacks directed at herself and her family following her visit to the Temple Mount. “It is time for someone to stand and clearly declare: 'there are red lines that must be preserved, and there are actions that are simply unacceptable',” she affirmed.