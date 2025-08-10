IDF combat soldier Yehuda Peretz z”l, son of Moti and Shimrit Peretz from Retamim, was killed on Friday in a road accident that occurred on Route 222.

The 20-year-old soldier was killed when his vehicle collided with a safety barrier. EMT teams called to the scene of the accident had to pronounce him dead on site.

The Israel Police and Military Police opened a joint investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Dan Avivi, who arrived at the scene, reported: "We saw a young man about 20 years old lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with a severe head injury. The vehicle was damaged on the front end. We checked him, but his injury was very severe, and unfortunately, we had to pronounce him dead on site."

The sad news was conveyed to the family members, some of whom received it only after the Sabbath had begun. Peretz was supposed to marry his fiancé next month.

Yehuda Peretz's funeral will take place at the cemetery in Retamim. Further details about the time of the funeral will be provided.

The local emergency team reported that it is supporting the family and working to provide responses and community support. In the team's statement, it wrote: "We embrace Moti, Shimrit, Uriya, Shachar, Matanya, Ayala, Tal, Gili, and Roni, and we support the family."