Iran has moved its remaining nuclear scientists into hiding for their safety, after Israel in June eliminated over 30 of the scientists during Operation Rising Lion, The Telegraph reported Saturday.

The remaining experts have been moved into hiding, with many now residing in safe areas in Tehran and along the northern coastline.

According to the report, Israeli intelligence reportedly monitors a list of about 100 scientists, who must now choose between continuing their work despite the risks, or pursuing alternative careers.

The scientists still active in Iran's nuclear program are crucial, The Telegraph stressed, with expertise in missile systems and warhead development, making them high-priority targets for Israeli forces.

In addition, Iran has reorganized its protective measures for these scientists, rotating their security teams and collaborating across multiple agencies due to concerns over trust. Some of the scientists called on Iran to reassess its nuclear policies.

Experts from Israel’s intelligence community believe that the remaining scientists are crucial to Iran's nuclear goals, and thus remain targets for Israel.