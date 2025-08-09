Metropolitan Police arrested at least 365 people on Saturday during a large-scale demonstration in London supporting the banned group Palestine Action. The protest, organized by campaign group Defend Our Juries, unfolded in Parliament Square, where hundreds of participants displayed placards stating, "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

The UK government proscribed Palestine Action in July under the Terrorism Act 2000, citing “serious attacks” involving violence, significant injuries, and extensive criminal damage. Membership of or expressing support for the group is now a criminal offense, carrying prison sentences of up to 14 years. Police said that anyone holding signs in support of the organization was either arrested on the spot or in the process of being detained.

Authorities estimated that between 500 and 600 people were gathered at the scene, including onlookers, members of the media, and individuals not holding the controversial signs. Organizers disputed the figures, claiming a significantly higher turnout, and reported that those arrested included elderly activists, NHS staff, Quakers, and a blind wheelchair user.

The coordinated action began shortly after 1 p.m., when Big Ben struck the hour and protesters simultaneously raised their placards. Many demonstrators remained seated on the ground, some directly beneath statues in the square, as officers moved through the crowd. While some individuals quietly complied with police orders, others were lifted and carried away, prompting chants of "shame on you" from fellow demonstrators.

In addition to the mass arrests, police reported seven further detentions for other offenses, including five cases of assaulting officers. Although none of the officers sustained serious injuries, authorities highlighted the assaults as evidence of tensions and the potential for violence during the protest.

Those whose identities could be confirmed during processing were released on bail under conditions prohibiting them from attending future events linked to Palestine Action, while others who refused to provide personal details were taken into custody.

The protest came days after charges were announced against three people accused of supporting the banned group. Their court appearances are scheduled for September 16. The ban on Palestine Action faces a legal challenge in November, after the High Court approved a full judicial review requested by the group’s co-founder, Huda Ammori.