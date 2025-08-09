הסיוע על הרצפה בעזה נטלי דדון

Israeli journalist Natali Dadon entered the Gaza Strip over the weekend as part of a special tour organized by the Coordinator of Government Affairs in the Territories (COGAT)

The tour aimed to expose the press, diplomats, and foreign delegates to the situation of the humanitarian aid being transferred to the Gaza Strip and severe delays preventing the aid from being distributed to the residents.

During the visit, Dadon filmed piles of food and essential goods, including baby formula, medications, hygienic products, pasta, and clothing, left out in the sun, some on pallets and others scattered on the ground, without being collected or distributed.

Dadon criticized the UN agencies: "Israel meets all the requirements of international law and transfers aid to Gaza, but the UN just doesn't coordinate the collection and distribution. While they don't do their work, the aid rots here in the sun, and families in Israel fight to survive."

She added, "With my own eyes, I saw the belittlement; you could fill whole wagons with food and medicine. There are huge quantities that could save lives, but in practice, they stay here, unused."