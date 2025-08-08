The Palestinian Presidency, headed by Abu Mazen, strongly condemned the “dangerous” decisions approved by the Israeli Cabinet regarding the war in Gaza.

The Cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s proposal for the defeat of Hamas, under which the IDF will prepare to take control of Gaza City while providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population outside combat zones.

The Cabinet also approved five principles for ending the war: the disarmament of Hamas, the return of all hostages — both living and deceased, the demilitarization of Gaza, Israeli security control Gaza, and the establishment of an alternative civilian administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.

In its statement, the Palestinian Presidency called the move a “crime” and a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and legitimate international resolutions.

It said that the Palestinian people will under no circumstances accept a policy of dictates or the imposition of facts on the ground, and will continue to adhere to their inalienable national rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

The statement added that the “State of Palestine” has decided to appeal to the UN Security Council to prevent the military action and called on US President Donald Trump to intervene in the situation.

According to the Palestinian Presidency, the only way to ensure security and stability is to allow the State of Palestine to assume full governmental and security responsibility in Gaza, as part of a comprehensive political solution that will lead to the end of what it termed “the occupation.”