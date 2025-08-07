After defeating the Montenegrin FK Sutjeska Nikšić to move on to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Beitar Jerusalem took the pitch on Thursday to face Riga FC in the Latvian capital.

Before the game began, the players from Israel's capital took the pitch with a special historic flag.

It was an old flag of the World Betar Movement, which bears a unique story of survival.

The flag itself was buried during World War II and remained hidden for years until it was recovered and underwent restoration. The flag, considered one of the most moving and iconic among Betar’s banners, was displayed publicly for the first time since the war during a festive Betar Movement gathering, once again symbolizing the strength of Jewish spirit and faith.

What is the flag doing in Latvia? It was specially brought to the stadium where Beitar is currently playing, by the Betar Museum in Riga and the National Organization, a site preserving the testimonies of the local Jewish community. There, the flag stands as a symbol of survival, Betar’s legacy, and the enduring link between past and future.