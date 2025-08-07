As the war in Gaza rages on and the IDF faces a manpower shortage, this week, a record number of foreign students from Yeshivat Har Etzion in Gush Etzion enlisted in the IDF, with 32 students enlisting - the most since the yeshiva was founded 56 years ago.

The spike in enlistees is the result of the profound impact of the events of October 7th, 2023, when Arab terrorists from Gaza invaded southern Israel, murdered over 1,200 civilians and soldiers, and abducted hundreds of others.

Har Etzion, which has thousands of alumni from abroad, is notable for the fact that 30% of its students choose to make aliyah after their studies. This being said, in a regular year, only a few enlist in the IDF after two years of studies.

"The students who enlisted this week recently completed the second year of their studies. They arrived in Israel in August 2023, but October 7th changed everything," Rabbi Moshe Taragin explained to Arutz Sheva, "The war didn't just influence them, it awakened something deep inside them. Their connection to the Jewish people got stronger, and they began to learn more enthusiastically, pray more passionately, and help wherever they were needed. This dedication led to the record enlistment that we're seeing this year."

A., a student from New York who enlisted in the Kfir Battalion, shared that they were pressured into enlisting, but the atmosphere around them pulled them in that direction. "No one pushed us to enlist," he recounts, "But on Simchat Torah, when we saw so many of our friends receiving reserve call-ups and getting up and going... I saw them going to defend the Jewish people, and I knew that I also wanted to be part of that." According to A., it was difficult at first for his family to accept his decision, "But now, they're proud of me."

Y., a student from Philadelphia, joined the Armored Corps with his Israeli friends and other foreign students. "I always wanted to participate in building and defending the State of Israel," he related, "The more time I spent in yeshiva, I felt more connected to its spirit and values - Torah and the people of Israel. With time, I connected more to my Israeli friends, and it was clear to me that if they enlist, I also need to enlist."

The students come from seven different countries and will be assigned to diverse units in the IDF, including infantry, armored corps, logistics, and more. The yeshiva works to ensure that even during their service, the students maintain a strong connection to the world of Torah through support systems and continued residence on campus for some of them.

A., for instance, will reside at the yeshiva during his service. "I love studying, and I hope I can continue studying in my free time in the army," he says, "Just being here feels like home."

According to the students, the yeshiva assisted them throughout the process, both logistically and bureaucratically, as well as spiritually and emotionally.

"We see how these young men have undergone an enormous process over the past two years," says Eli Weber, head of the Overseas Students Program at the yeshiva. "October 7th didn’t only change Israel — it changed them as well. Although we will miss their voices in the study hall, seeing them stand shoulder to shoulder with their Israeli brothers in defense of our people is an immense source of pride. We wish them a meaningful service and hope to see them again soon."

