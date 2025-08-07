Yuval Ginsburg accompanied the boys who barricaded themselves in the Sephardic synagogue in Neve Dekalim, alongside Hanan Porat, while in parallel the girls barricaded themselves in the Ashkenazic synagogue.

Thursday, the 13th of Av, marking 20 years since the Disengagement from Gush Katif, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News presents footage of the painful evacuation from the Neve Dekalim synagogue.

In the final Mincha (afternoon) prayer at the synagogue, dozens of the boys sang "Avinu Malkeinu (Our Father, our King), open the gates of heaven to our prayer."

Rabbi Yigal Kaminski, regional rabbi of Gush Katif, cried out in prayer, "Avinu Malkeinu, tear up the evil decree," and recited the prayer of "El Maleh Rachamim."

Afterward, holding the Torah scrolls, the boys began singing and dancing, "May this hour be a time of mercy." Soldiers then entered, attempting to evacuate those present.

In the footage, soldiers can be seen weeping in front of the ark, just minutes before assisting in the evacuation of the worshippers from the synagogue.