A new report by The Guardian reveals how Israel partnered with Microsoft to store massive amounts of data intercepted during the Swords of Iron war. In late 2021, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met with Yossi Sariel, then-head of Israel’s elite SIGNIT force Unit 8200, at the company’s headquarters near Seattle. Sariel’s proposal was bold: move massive amounts of classified Israeli intelligence into a private and secure section of Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure.

Nadella reportedly gave his backing to the plan, which led to the creation of a powerful new surveillance system. By 2022, Unit 8200 was storing recordings of millions of daily mobile phone calls made by Palestinians in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria within Azure’s near-limitless storage infrastructure.

This system has been used to support Israeli military operations, including identifying targets for airstrikes. Interviews with Microsoft insiders and Israeli intelligence sources, alongside leaked internal documents, confirm that the project stored vast quantities of raw communications data, including audio recordings.

Unable to meet its data needs with internal servers, Unit 8200 turned to Microsoft to handle what officers called a “revolution” in surveillance capacity. Internally, the scale of the project was summed up by a mantra: “A million calls an hour.”

Thanks to Israeli control over Palestinian telecommunications infrastructure, Unit 8200 was already capable of intercepting phone calls. But the Azure-based system enabled indiscriminate storage and retroactive access to calls by ordinary Palestinians—something officers said was used to plan airstrikes and justify detentions. Sources from the unit said the platform provided intelligence used in attacks in Gaza

Facing claims that it was helping Israel kill civilians, Microsoft insists Nadella did not know the nature of the data being stored. A spokesperson said the company’s engagement with Unit 8200 focused solely on cybersecurity and “protection against cyber-attacks,” not surveillance or targeting of civilians.

They added that an independent review commissioned after reports earlier this year had found “no evidence” that Azure or Microsoft’s AI products were used to harm people in Gaza.

Leaked records show Nadella encouraged Sariel to begin with “certain workloads” and work toward moving 70% of the unit’s data—including top-secret intelligence—into Azure. Microsoft documentation also shows its engineers worked closely with Unit 8200 to build enhanced security layers within Azure, tailored to the unit's needs. Despite this, Microsoft says it was not aware of the surveillance system’s contents and did not help design it.

By July 2025, Unit 8200 had reportedly moved 11,500 terabytes of military data into Microsoft’s servers - mostly in the Netherlands, with some stored in Ireland - equivalent to roughly 200 million hours of audio. It's unclear how much of the data belonged solely to Unit 8200, as other military divisions and intelligence agencies may have contributed.

Under the project’s secrecy protocols, Microsoft staff were told not to mention Unit 8200 by name. The unit was treated as a high-priority client, with one Microsoft document noting: “The rhythm of interaction with is daily, top down and bottom up.”

Sariel, known within Israeli intelligence as a tech evangelist, began pushing for cloud-based surveillance after a wave of deadly attacks in 2015 by Palestinians unknown to the security services. His response, according to colleagues, was to “track everyone, all the time.”

One AI tool developed during his leadership scanned all Palestinian text messages in the Judea and Samaria and flagged those mentioning weapons or suicidal thoughts, assigning them risk ratings. This system, still active, is called “noisy message.”

After becoming Unit 8200’s commander in 2021, Sariel focused on partnering with Microsoft. In the Seattle meeting with Nadella, he reportedly referred to plans to move “sensitive workloads” to Azure, without detailing that this meant audio surveillance of Palestinians.

Microsoft engineers working in Israel—some of whom were former Unit 8200 officers—were well aware of the unit’s goals, sources say. “You tell Microsoft that it’s audio files and you’re out of server space. It’s pretty clear what it is,” one insider said.

The partnership has come under renewed scrutiny during the war in Gaza. In May 2025, a Microsoft employee interrupted Nadella during a keynote speech, shouting: “How about you show how Israeli war crimes are powered by Azure?”

After revelations earlier this year about Israel’s use of Microsoft technology in military operations, Microsoft launched an external review. The company maintains it found no evidence Azure was used for lethal targeting, but sources from Unit 8200 told reporters the opposite: that calls stored in the cloud were routinely used to research targets, including individuals in crowded civilian areas.

For Microsoft, the partnership with Unit 8200 represented a major business opportunity. Internal documents projected hundreds of millions in revenue and described the project as “an incredibly powerful brand moment” for Azure.

Unit 8200 hoped to expand the program tenfold, according to one executive. Intelligence officers noted that calls—often to Israeli or international numbers—could be stored for a month or longer, with capacity to scale further. This allowed analysts to retroactively search conversations of individuals who later became targets.

Sources within Unit 8200 claim the system has saved Israeli lives, but it failed to prevent the October 7th massacre. Sariel resigned following that failure, acknowledging his share of responsibility.

Despite the destruction of much of Gaza’s telecoms infrastructure, intelligence officers said the cloud-based data remains valuable, especially as Israel signals a long-term presence in the region.

The IDF said its work with Microsoft was under “legally supervised agreements” and consistent with international law. After publication, it added: “Microsoft is not and has not been working with the IDF on the storage or processing of data.” Microsoft, meanwhile, maintains that it did not assist Unit 8200 in building the surveillance system and was unaware of the contents of its stored data.