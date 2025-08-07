Perhaps New Statesman was right to headline: “The West is bored to death.”

Every day we invent a controversy over phantom “racism.”

And while the West dies of boredom and drifts into nothingness talking about mansplaining and misgendering, a death cult rises in Eurabia.

Imagine if in 1945, hundreds of Europeans had named newborns “Adolf,” a name that unsurprisingly disappeared after WWII.

Today, 583 baby boys in the UK have been named “Yahya”.

Yes, hundreds of families deemed it appropriate to name their sons after the murderous Hamas leader behind the worst massacre of Jews since Adolf and the deadliest terrorist attack since 9/11: Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya has jumped 33 spots in the ranking, becoming the 93rd most popular boy's name in the UK.

“Welcome Yahya Sinwar.” We’re at the University Hospital of Leipzig, Germany. Newborns are listed on a board. Mattheo, Emma, Lucas or Mohammed receive a “warm welcome.” A staff member even drew a little heart over the “i” in the name. The German hospital posted the photo on Instagram.

German registry offices once refused the name Adolf for the child’s well-being. But Sinwar, apparently, is fine.

Everyone knows "what’s in a name," ever since Shakespeare made that line immortal in Romeo and Juliet.

Names carry meaning.

In France, no one names their daughter “Marie” anymore (from 20% down to 1% over the last century — the century that wiped out Christianity).

So yes, it means something that more families than ever have named their sons Yahya in the months after a man with that name authorized the worst anti-Jewish pogrom in recent decades.

There is a video of Yahya Sinwar proudly showing a child wielding an assault rifle to a cheering crowd (before Israel sent Yahya to the 72 virgins). The child wears the black headband of the suicide bombers who blow themselves up among Israeli civilians. Everything in the video is horrifying, but somehow, everything fits perfectly in the vortex of crossed fanaticisms — Islamic and woke.

Historian and former ambassador Michael Oren wrote in The Free Press that “the Hamas leader bet that the West’s oldest hatred would overshadow Hamas’s atrocities. He was right.”

“We don't have much time left: Islam will soon take power peacefully,” Ayaan Hirsi Ali recently said from Amsterdam. “They're conquering the West from within, thanks to the progressives who call us women 'people with wombs’”. And who find it normal that hundreds of children in Europe bear the name of the man who ordered his terrorists to rape and kill mercilessly more than a thousand of Jews.

But here’s an encouraging story.

Last week, Jimmy Pacheco, a Catholic Filipino migrant worker who spent 49 days in Hamas captivity after being kidnapped on October 7, had a newborn daughter.

He named her “Israela”.