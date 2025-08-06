An American army base in Georgia was placed on lockdown today (Wednesday) amid an active shooter situation that has left at least four people injured, the American military reported.

The shooting occurred at Fort Stewart shortly after 11 am Eastern Standard Time, Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield wrote on X.

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors," officials said in a social media post. "Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership."

At least five soldiers were injured in the shooting. The injured were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment.

The shooter was apprehended about a half-hour after the event began. The lockdown was lifted over part of the base shortly after noon, while other parts of the base remained under lockdown for longer.

Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the shooter or discussed a possible motive.