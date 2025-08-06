Israel now ranks among the top eight European countries in terms of per capita foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the United Kingdom, according to the latest report by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT).

The 2024-2025 Inward Investment Results Report reveals that 19 Israeli companies either established or expanded their operations in the UK this year, elevating Israel from its previous tenth-place position to eighth. Per capita, Israel now ranks just behind Ireland, Sweden, and Denmark, with Austria and Belgium rounding out the top ten.

On an absolute scale, Israel holds the eleventh position among European nations investing in the UK. The Israeli projects are forecast to generate 866 new jobs over the next three years and span diverse sectors, including urban technology, healthcare, automotive, and fintech.

“This progress highlights the strength of our partnership and the UK’s enduring commitment to fostering innovation and growth," said Simon Walters, the UK Ambassador to Israel. "It stands as a testament to the resilience of our economic relationship, which continues to flourish despite ongoing challenges."

The report arrives at a time of significant regional uncertainty, underscoring the enduring nature of the UK-Israel economic relationship. Israel's strong presence in the UK market aligns with Britain’s newly unveiled Industrial Strategy, a ten-year initiative aimed at bolstering investment and streamlining regulation across eight key industries, including clean energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

Liron Attias, Israel’s Deputy Director and Head of Foreign Direct Investment at the DBT, emphasized the strategic compatibility between Israeli innovation and the UK's industrial goals. "Israeli companies continue to choose the UK as their European base. We are proud to support this journey and help Israeli businesses thrive in a market that values creativity, commitment, and long-term vision."

Among the companies contributing to this trend is Lightico, a digital solutions provider that has become a key partner to major UK enterprises such as HSBC and BT. Richard Grey, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightico, credited local support mechanisms and a strong regulatory environment for the company's successful expansion.

"Our growth has been supported by the acquisition of a UK-based company, a skilled local team, and UK-based investors and board members," Grey said. "Today, Lightico processes millions of customer interactions for UK enterprises each year, creating jobs and helping British companies deliver faster, more modern customer journeys at scale."