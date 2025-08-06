Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Tuesday with an AIPAC-organized delegation of Republican members of the US Congress.

The Prime Minister briefed the members of Congress on the war in the Gaza Strip and commented on the issue of the humanitarian assistance and the mendacious campaign being waged by Hamas against the State of Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu also referred to the efforts to release the hostages and answered questions from the members of Congress on regional issues and expanding the Abraham Accords.

During the meeting, US Representative Abraham Hamadeh, who arrived together with his mother, who grew up in the Suwayda district, thanked the Prime Minister for Israel's support for the Druze in southern Syria.