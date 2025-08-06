Efraim Shamir, a member of the Israeli band Kaveret (Poogy), was summoned for a criminal investigation at the Lahav 433's Cyber Unit, which generally investigates threats, incitement, and sexual offenses online.

The 73-year-old musician was investigated under caution on Wednesday for incitement to violence and terror against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on social media.

After being summoned for investigation, Shamir published a photo of Netanyahu with 7.10 (October 7th) written in blood on his forehead, and a caption reading: "A disaster for all of us."

Talking to Ynet, Shamir stated, "I don't know why I was summoned for investigation. Yesterday they called me and told me that I will be investigated under caution. It may be because of Facebook posts, but I really don't know. I'm disturbed by it, but I know who I am and what I am."

Shamir often speaks out against Netanyahu on social media and even set off controversy a few years ago when he wrote, "Eliminate the psychopath." After the criticism, he changed the post to "deport the psychopath." The Prime Minister shared Shamir's post, writing: "The left's incitement is dangerous, we will submit a complaint to the police.

His attorney, Adv. Yair Nehorai stated: "My client denies the suspicions, Mr. Shamir opposes all violence, and in his worldview, violence erodes the foundations of democracy."