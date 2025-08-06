A recent investigation by the German newspaper Bild has raised concerns about Gazan photographer Anas Zayed Patia, alleging that he was involved in staging humanitarian scenes used in pro-Hamas media narratives.

Patia, whose work has appeared in various international newspapers and news agencies, is accused of selectively curating images to highlight suffering in Gaza in a way that may distort context and serve political messaging against Israel.

One widely circulated image captured by Patia shows a group of people appearing to wait desperately for food. However, the report claims that those individuals later received aid, questioning why the full sequence of events was not documented or shared.

The investigation also notes that Patia maintains an active presence on social media, where he frequently posts content in support of the Palestinian cause. In one instance, he shared an image with the caption "Free Palestine" — a slogan commonly associated with Palestinian political movements.

Following the report, several news agencies have reportedly announced they will cease working with Patia, citing concerns over objectivity and the authenticity of the images provided. Media outlets stressed the importance of verifying visual content before publication.

Patia has not publicly responded to the allegations and has yet to address questions regarding the circumstances of the images in question. The investigation also states that Patia identifies as a journalist for Anadolu Agency, a Turkish state-supported news outlet known for its pro-Palestinian stance and ties to the Hamas-affiliated narrative.