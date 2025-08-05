Contact UsContact UsSearch

Disovering the City of David--proving Jewish indigeneity

The significance of the City of David excavation far exceeds archeology. It exposes the lie that the Jews are "settlers" and "occupiers" in the Holy Land. Review.

Prof. Phyllis Chesler
City of DavidIndigenous RightsProf. Phyllis Chesler
  • 2 minutes
City of David
City of DavidFlash 90