The British 'Times' reported on Tuesday that the Royal Air Force (RAF) is conducting reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip in order to gather intelligence for Israel and to assist in locating hostages who have been held by Hamas since the October 7 massacre.

According to the report, British aircraft are using advanced electro-optical means and advanced electronic technology, enabling precise scans of streets, buildings, and vehicle convoys.

The Shadow R1 reconnaissance planes took off from a British air force base in Cyprus and have carried out hundreds of sorties over the Gaza Strip.

It was also reported that the British Ministry of Defense has confirmed the continuation of the flights, emphasizing that their purpose is "to assist in finding hostages, not in monitoring strike targets."