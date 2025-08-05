חטיבת כפיר פועלת בחאן יונס דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are currently operating in southern Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

During their activities, the troops located dozens of mortar shells, grenades, explosive devices, and additional weapons that had been hidden inside a military structure.

In a separate activity, coordinated with the Armored and Combat Engineering Corps, and the Yahalom Unit, an underground tunnel route approximately 2 kilometers long was located and dismantled in southern Khan Yunis.

Troops from the Kfir Brigade have so far dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, located dozens of weapons, and eliminated terrorists in the area.

"Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to use civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes. The IDF continues to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel," the military said.

לוחמים בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

לוחמי כפיר בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל