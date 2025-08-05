The Royal Ballet and Opera (RBO) has announced that its 2026 production of "Tosca" will no longer be staged at the Israeli Opera in Tel Aviv.

The decision, made by RBO Chief Executive Alex Beard, follows an internal letter signed by 182 members of the company. The letter, which included signatures from dancers, singers, musicians, and staff across various departments, voiced criticism of the organization’s involvement with the Israeli Opera amid the conflict in Gaza.

Beard acknowledged the letter, stating: "We have made the decision that our new production of 'Tosca' will not be going to Israel." References to the Royal Opera House have been removed from the Israeli Opera's website.

The internal protest also referenced the RBO’s licensing of its production of 'Turandot' to the Israeli Opera. Signatories said the venue's public support of the Israeli Defense Forces, including offering free tickets to IDF soldiers, made the collaboration a political statement.

"The decision cannot be viewed as neutral," the letter stated. "It is a deliberate alignment, materially and symbolically, with a government currently engaged in crimes against humanity."

The letter expressed firm opposition to any future RBO performances in Israel and called on the organization to avoid partnerships with institutions that support the Israeli state during the ongoing conflict. "We reject any current or future performances in Israel," it declared, urging the RBO to "withhold our productions from institutions that legitimize and economically support a state engaged in the mass killing of civilians."

The protest also addressed events on 19 July, when performer Daniel Perry raised a Palestinian flag on stage. Signatories criticized RBO’s Director of Opera, Oliver Mears, for attempting to remove the flag and allegedly telling Perry he would not work at the Opera House again. "It sent a clear message that any visible solidarity with Palestine would be met with hostility," the letter claimed.

In his response, Beard stated: "We have reflected carefully and reviewed our internal protocols. We always endeavor to act with integrity and compassion."

He further noted the complexity of current global politics, contrasting the RBO's past support for Ukraine with its current approach: "Our support for Ukraine was aligned with the global consensus at the time... our stance has changed to ensure that our actions reflect our purpose and values."

The letter questioned the organization's inconsistency: "We organized Concerts for Ukraine, we played the Ukrainian national anthem before performances, and we publicly displayed the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity with its people. We understood then that silence was unacceptable. Why is it different now?"