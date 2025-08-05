The Israel Securities Authority announced on Tuesday that, with the approval of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) will adopt a new trading schedule starting January 5, 2026. Under the new arrangement, the trading week will run from Monday through Friday, replacing the current Sunday to Thursday format. The change marks a historic shift aimed at integrating Israel more fully into the global financial system.

As part of the new schedule, Friday trading hours will be shorter, taking place from 9:25 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., ensuring a buffer of time before the onset of Shabbat. The initiative is intended to better align Israeli market operations with those of major global exchanges, particularly in Europe and the United States, which operate Monday to Friday. Israeli financial leaders believe the change will improve liquidity, increase foreign investment, and enhance cooperation with international traders and institutions.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich welcomed the decision, calling it “a significant step that will help accelerate the economy and integrate Israel more deeply into the global marketplace.” He emphasized that aligning with international standards is essential for attracting capital, encouraging innovation, and promoting sustainable economic growth. “This is not just a technical change — it’s a message to the world that Israel is open for business, competitive, and forward-looking,” he said.

Chairman of the Israel Securities Authority, Adv. Sefi Zinger added that the move is part of a broader strategic vision for the long-term development of Israel’s capital markets. “This reform reflects our commitment to ensuring that the Israeli market remains attractive, accessible, and resilient. It positions us to benefit from increased global participation and ensures that Israeli investors can operate in sync with their international counterparts,” Zinger stated.