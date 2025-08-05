The Combat Antisemitism Organization in Argentina has raised concerns after several Jewish passengers on an Iberia flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid reportedly received kosher meal trays labeled with the phrase "Free Palestine."

According to the organization, one passenger, Salvador Uday, received a tray with the full inscription, while others were given trays marked with an acronym representing the same message.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from the group, which has contacted aviation authorities to demand a formal explanation and immediate action against Iberia, Spain’s national airline.

This development comes as Iberia’s subsidiary, Vueling Airlines, faces separate allegations of discrimination. The low-cost carrier is accused of removing a group of Jewish teenagers from France from a flight after other passengers reportedly complained about the teens singing in Hebrew.