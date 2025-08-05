Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that recognizing Palestinian statehood is a "matter of when, not if," following a large pro-Palestinian rally on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

Speaking to ABC's Radio National Breakfast, Wong said she was not surprised by the turnout, describing it as a reflection of the Australian public's "horror" at the situation in the Middle East and its desire for a ceasefire. She warned that "there is a risk there will be no Palestine left to recognize" unless the international community acts to support a two-state solution.

The comments come as diplomatic efforts intensify. On Monday night, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. According to a readout from the Prime Minister's Office, the leaders discussed the urgent need for humanitarian aid to Gaza, the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and the pursuit of a permanent ceasefire. Albanese reaffirmed Australia's support for a two-state solution and pledged an additional $20 million in aid. They also agreed to meet during the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month.

Efforts to engage both sides of the conflict continue, though Albanese has not yet succeeded in arranging a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Wong confirmed this on Tuesday, telling ABC that direct dialogue with Israel remains a priority. She noted that the government has already sanctioned Israeli ministers and settlers over actions in Judea and Samaria, and is working with the international community toward a diplomatic resolution.

The Opposition has taken a different view. Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser criticized the government's approach on Tuesday, warning that early recognition of a Palestinian state could ease pressure on Hamas and set a concerning precedent in other global conflicts. In his interview with ABC, Leeser emphasized the importance of keeping pressure on Hamas to release hostages and step aside from governance in Gaza. He also called for continued aid efforts and expressed concern for the humanitarian situation affecting both Palestinians and Israelis.