President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog were received on Monday by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The two Presidents held a diplomatic meeting, followed by joint statements to the press.

“For nearly two years, the State of Israel has been fighting to bring our hostages home and restore security for all our citizens. We deeply mourn every innocent life lost. And in response to your comments, Mr. President, I want to emphasize: we are making tremendous efforts to address the humanitarian situation, in accordance with international law. Just this week alone, 23,000 tons of humanitarian aid entered Gaza. Hundreds of trucks are waiting to be distributed—but the United Nations has failed to do so efficiently," President Herzog stated.

He added, "We encourage and welcome humanitarian airdrops by more and more countries, and we call on all nations to join this critical effort to improve conditions on the ground. But we must also speak the truth: the Hamas campaign of false accusations, while it itself bears direct responsibility for the suffering of Gaza’s civilians, is a blatant lie and a distortion of reality."

He held the pictures of the hostages and said, "Allow me to show you this image: this is Evyatar David, a young Israeli with Lithuanian heritage. Just two days ago, Hamas released footage of him from captivity. Look at the hand of the captor - well-fed - compared to Evyatar’s emaciated frame. He is in immediate, life-threatening danger. Hamas also released footage of another hostage, Rom Braslavski, who is in a similarly dire condition. They are among dozens of hostages still being held in Gaza."

He stressed, "From here, I cry out to the world: we must not remain silent. They must all be brought home. That is the key to resolving the severe crisis in Gaza and the wider Middle East. These hostages are the victims of horrific crimes against humanity. These horrendous images are yet another chilling reminder: while Israel delivers humanitarian aid into Gaza, innocent Israelis are held underground, tortured, and stripped of all rights. This must shake the conscience of the entire world. And there is only one path forward: bring them all home.”