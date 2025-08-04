A recent special survey commissioned by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) reveals a troubling rise in anti‑Semitic sentiment across Australia—as the nation grapples with record levels of hostility toward Jewish individuals.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 Australians between 27 June and 1 July, shows that only 24 % described general attitudes toward Jews as positive at all—including a mere 9 % saying “very positive” and 15 % “slightly positive.” In stark contrast, 28 % characterized those attitudes as negative, with 8 % calling them “very negative” and 20 % “slightly negative.”

Among young Australians (ages 18-34), one in five reported witnessing or hearing about anti‑Semitic incidents in their area. In New South Wales—the nation’s most populous state—that figure rises to nearly one in four. For those aged 35-54, roughly 20 % reported similar experiences.

On a more hopeful note, 43 % of respondents said that local councillors taking action against religiously motivated intolerance would increase their likelihood of voting for them. 42 % said it made no difference, while 5 % reported it would make them less likely to support such candidates.

Once regarded as a safe haven for Jews, Australia has endured a string of frightening incidents in recent months. In Melbourne, an arson attack targeted a synagogue while roughly 20 worshippers were inside—widely viewed as a potential mass‑murder attempt. The same city also saw a violent pro‑Palestinian protest outside Israeli chef Eyal Shani’s restaurant, featuring smashed windows, thrown chairs, and chants of “Death to the IDF!” These episodes represent a marked escalation in anti‑Semitic incidents over the past two years.

About 49 % of those surveyed expect elected officials, mayors, and local leaders to adopt a firmer stance against hate, violence, and religious or ethnic intolerance within their communities.

In response to the crisis, CAM will hold an Emergency Summit from 3-5 September on the Gold Coast. Hundreds of participants will attend, including government officials, mayors, local and religious leaders, diplomats, educators, cultural figures, artists, businesspeople, and online influencers. The summit aims to develop coordinated strategies and action plans to counter antisemitism and rising Jew‑hatred across Australia.

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa commented: “Australia used to be thought of as a safe haven for Jews, but that image has unfortunately been shattered over the last two years … Many national and local authorities were left shocked and surprised by this wave of hate.”

She expressed confidence that “hundreds of mayors will heed our call and join us to unite in the fight against antisemitism… We will ask them to commit to a unified and firm stance against hate… a policy of ‘zero tolerance.’” She added that the goal is to rebuild Australia into a society where Jews—and all citizens—can “live freely, safely, and with pride.”

The Australia Emergency Summit marks the latest in CAM’s global series of mayoral summits—in North America, Latin America and Europe—grounded in the principle that local leaders are best positioned to confront antisemitism at the grassroots level.

CAM is a global coalition of over 950 partner organizations and five million people from diverse religious, political, and cultural backgrounds united in the mission to eradicate the world’s oldest hatred. Working collaboratively, CAM strives to build a future free of antisemitism—and bigotry more broadly—for Jews and all humanity.