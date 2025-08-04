A newborn baby girl who was delivered Sunday during a home birth that encountered complications in the town of Elyakim, in the Sharon region, was pronounced dead at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. The baby's mother, who is hospitalized as well, is in light condition.

Large Magen David Adom (MDA) teams were dispatched to the family's home following the complications during birth. They performed resuscitation efforts on the infant while evacuating her to the hospital.

About two weeks ago, a woman who gave birth at home in Jerusalem was evacuated in serious condition to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. She was rushed to surgery in a state of organ failure. Doctors managed to save her life, but not that of her unborn baby. She was later admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Israeli Health Ministry permits home births but recommends professional supervision and a hospital examination of both mother and newborn within the first 24 hours. The ministry has issued a protocol for home births aimed at ensuring a safe delivery, taking into account the home environment, the attending midwife, and post-birth monitoring.