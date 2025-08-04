Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs linked the 2005 Disengagement from Gush Katif to the ongoing war, posting on the social media platform X that the consequences were foreseen and warned about.

“Exactly 20 years ago, on the 10th of Av 5765, the expulsion plan of the residents of Gush Katif was carried out and the IDF unilaterally withdrew from the Gaza Strip. The IDF left, Hamas took over, and established a terror empire on Israel’s doorstep. The writing for everything that has happened since, including the October 7th massacre, was already on the wall,” Fuchs wrote.

In an article Fuchs published [in Hebrew] on Israel National News - Arutz Sheva in 2004 and emphasized that the dire predictions and warnings had, regrettably, come true. “We warned this would happen - in the Knesset, in the government, in protests, on billboards, and in opinion pieces published in the few media outlets that allowed it. The legal and media establishment at the time was fully mobilized to ensure the success of the expulsion and silenced all opposing voices.”

“Unfortunately, we learned the hard way,” Fuchs concluded. “Hopefully, we have woken up: there will be no more withdrawals from parts of our homeland! A Palestinian state west of the Jordan will not be established! We will maintain security buffer zones along our borders! We will continue the campaign until all the objectives of the war are achieved.”