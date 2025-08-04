A soldier in the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (585), Southern Brigade, Gaza Division, was severely injured in an operational accident in the communities near the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

Another soldier sustained moderate injuries in the same incident, while two others were lightly injured.

Last week, Kan 11 News reported a recent increase in operational accidents in the IDF, particularly since fighting in Gaza resumed in March. These incidents include munitions and weapons explosions, firing irregularities, friendly fire, and combat-related traffic accidents.

According to IDF data, out of the 451 soldiers who have fallen since the beginning of the maneuver, at least 77 died in operational accidents - accounting for 17% of the total.

Among these, 31 soldiers were killed by friendly fire, 28 in accidents involving munitions, weapons, or ammunition, seven in military vehicle accidents, six due to firing irregularities, and five as a result of work accidents or weather-related damage.