The Hamas terrorist organization claimed this evening (Sunday) that it is prepared to respond to the demands of the International Committee of the Red Cross on the issue of the remaining hostages, who still have never been visited by the Red Cross nearly two years after their abductions.

A Hamas spokesperson stated that the terrorist organization is willing to finally allow the Red Cross to visit and provide food to the hostages on the condition that the humanitarian crossings into Gaza are opened.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stated in response to the Hamas announcement: "Hamas's announcement about their willingness to cooperate with the Red Cross to deliver food to hostages, cannot hide the fact that we are dealing with an evil terrorist organization that has been holding innocent people in impossible conditions for over 660 days. We demand the immediate release of all 50 hostages. Until their release, Hamas has the obligation to provide them with everything they need. Hamas kidnapped them and they must care for them. Every hostage who dies will be on Hamas's hands."

"The shocking reality is that the Red Cross has never had access to these hostages during this entire horrific period. Our loved ones have been denied medical care, food, and all communication with us for over 660 days. The international community must demand the immediate release of all 50 hostages and ensure that until their return home, they receive the medical care they desperately need," the forum stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with Julien Lerisso, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in the region, requesting his involvement in delivering urgent food and medical treatment to the hostages.

Netanyahu told Larison: “Hamas’s lie of starvation echoes around the world, while the real, systematic starvation is being inflicted on our hostages, who are suffering brutal physical and psychological abuse. The world cannot stand idly by in the face of these shocking images, reminiscent of Nazi crimes.”

He urged the international community to denounce the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad and to cease all direct and indirect support for them, stressing that their actions violate international law and the Geneva Convention.