The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded this evening (Sunday) to reports that the Hamas terrorist organization has finally expressed a willingness to let the International Committee of the Red Cross deliver food to the hostages it has held for nearly two years.

The forum stated: "Hamas's announcement about their willingness to cooperate with the Red Cross to deliver food to hostages, cannot hide the fact that we are dealing with an evil terrorist organization that has been holding innocent people in impossible conditions for over 660 days. We demand the immediate release of all 50 hostages. Until their release, Hamas has the obligation to provide them with everything they need. Hamas kidnapped them and they must care for them. Every hostage who dies will be on Hamas's hands."

"The shocking reality is that the Red Cross has never had access to these hostages during this entire horrific period. Our loved ones have been denied medical care, food, and all communication with us for over 660 days. The international community must demand the immediate release of all 50 hostages and ensure that until their return home, they receive the medical care they desperately need," the statement continued.

"The recent release of horrific videos showing Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski, emaciated and barely clinging to life, confirms what we've feared: they may not survive the next few days without immediate help. These heartbreaking images reveal hostages who are starving while their captors remain well-fed.

"We welcome the possibility of Red Cross access for the first time, and we urge that medical checks and food be delivered without delay. However, we must be clear: while Red Cross assistance is desperately needed, only the immediate release of all hostages can truly save their lives.

"At the same time, we are gravely concerned by reports of an expansion of fighting in Gaza, which puts the hostages' lives in even greater danger. We are now nearing one year since six hostages were tragically killed while IDF forces were reported nearby. We must do everything possible to secure a comprehensive deal that will bring all the hostages home and end this war," the Hostages Families Forum conclunded.