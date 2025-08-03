The family of kidnapped hostage Rom Braslavski has approved the publication of videos released by the murderous Hamas terror organization, stating: “A real nightmare — we’re crying with him.”

Rom’s family authorized the release of the videos distributed by Hamas. In the footage, Rom is seen sobbing uncontrollably, crying for help, and appearing extremely emaciated.

Arutz Sheva’s editorial team has chosen not to cooperate with the terrorist organization and will not share the cruel video.

Rom’s mother, Tami Braslavski, responded: “I tried to suppress reality, but when I watched the video, reality hit me hard. When you hear him speak those words aloud, it becomes real — no matter how hard it is to believe. The nightmare I feared to even imagine is real. The fear we live in has become more tangible than ever, and it’s important that the entire world sees this — despite how personally difficult it is for me to expose my Rom in such a dire state. I’ve never seen my son like this. Rom doesn’t shout or get angry — he speaks softly, in a weak voice, like someone who has accepted that there’s nothing left to fight for, and that he may not make it out alive. They say that when words run out, tears speak. Rom, my love — I’m crying with you.”

“In the previous video, I saw Rom saying painful things, but I still saw a spark of hope and faith in his eyes — faith and trust he placed in God, in me, in the leadership, and in the people to bring him home. In this video, his eyes are dim. He is helpless — and so am I. My Rom, I look into your eyes and see the disappointment, the heartbreak. I listen to your voice and hear the pain. I don’t know what will happen, but I am doing — and will continue to do — everything to get you out of there. I won’t stop until you are home,” she added.