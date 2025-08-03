A mob of anti-Israel protesters clashed with police at New York City's Grand Central Terminal yesterday (Saturday), the New York Post reported.

The Within Our Lifetime organization held a protest in front of City Hall on Saturday. At about 3:30 PM Eastern Standard Time, a group of demonstrators from the protest attempted to force their way into Grand Central Terminal.

Officials locked and barricaded the building to prevent the protesters from storming it. The protesters also fought with NYPD officers outside one of the entrances.

A small group carrying Palestinian flags and banging drums broke past the police and made it into the main concourse before they were removed.

Two protesters were arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. MTA officials also detained two other protesters.