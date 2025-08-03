Reservist troops from the 179th Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, operated over the past two months in the southern Gaza Strip.

The troops, together with the brigade’s Combat Engineering Corps, dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites, both above and below ground, as well as military structures used for terrorist purposes.

In coordination with the Israeli Air Force, the troops dismantled several structures used by terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage sites, observation posts, and firing and sniper positions that posed a threat to our troops.

In addition, an underground tunnel route, approximately 300 meters long was dismantled, and dozens of tunnel shafts, numerous weapons, rockets, and launchers were located by the soldiers in the area.

IDF troops continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.