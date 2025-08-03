As the tons of food is airlifted into Gaza and our hostages languish in hell, it is simply beyond belief when one takes a step back and looks at this picture:

Over 600 days at war, destruction of countless tunnels, elimination of tens of thousands of terrorists, Iran's nuclear power destroyed, Hezbollah routed, the IDF fighting on and flattening Gaza, but where are we now?

Absurdedly feeding our sworn enemies.

And yes, we got back many of our people for exorbitant prices, but thousands of murderers were released back into our streets…determined to try again. None have been “rehabilitated”…quite the opposite!

And almost 900 of our precious warriors buried…and G-d forbid, how many more?

One more is too many!

The markets are reopened in Gaza.

Nobody looks thin and starving, quite the contrary.

So where does that leave us?

Perhaps being a bit cynical, one might believe that the world is intentionally forcing us to strengthen our enemies, to murder us!

With the unprecedented rise in antisemitism, what better way to quiet the masses than to go after the Jews in their very one and only homeland! Can this be?

And to declare in the UN the recognition of a PA state? The obvious bankruptcy of that “neutral” organization preserving “peace” in the world! Laughable…and where exactly is that state meant to be established?

Between “the river and the sea”?

Jihad is not a war against the Jews. Jihad is a religious war…that will only end with the domination of the Muslims over the entire free world. Not because I say so, but because they say so, and are acting accordingly! Europe has been captured and America and Canada are next! Australia? South Africa? Clearly not our friends. So, who is left? Saudi Arabia? Hungary? Japan? The United States?

We are a nation that stands alone!

Even our good friends, the Americans, have their own interests, as it should. That is the definition of a sovereign country, and so must we have our own interests first, regardless of world opinion!

Clearly the “world” will not take care of us.

So as we continue this seemingly endless war we must do so with whatever it takes to force the Arabs in Gaza to surrender! Yes, surrender unequivocally because that is the ONLY way this painful war can end in victory!

Yes, you heard that clearly. Complete surrender and a rebuilt Gaza by and for the Jews. Only then can all those who lost their lives, and those who lost limbs and endured incredible suffering be vindicated. That is was not all for nought.

The government is responsible to listen to its people, not to listen to every media-hungry has-been, not to concern itself with garnering public opinion globally.

Now we must win this war, and allow our soldiers to fight with the power and intention required to obtain victory.

For this they were trained. For this we have a state.