The Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem has decided to keep the Persian Leopard "Aladdin" on the premises, despite the deadly attack on Friday that claimed the life of 26-year-old Uriel Nuri.

Zoo management explained that a professional review concluded there was no need to remove the animal. “The leopard himself was distressed and did not understand what had happened,” a statement read.

Nuri, who served as a caretaker in the carnivores section, was fatally mauled by the leopard, which had arrived in Israel earlier this year.

According to the zoo, the leopard apparently managed to exit its enclosure while Nuri was preparing an enrichment activity as part of a guided tour. Following the incident, the zoo was closed to the public. A preliminary investigation by zoo staff and police found that a gate meant to block the leopard's access had been left open.

Magen David Adom paramedics were dispatched to the scene and found Nuri unconscious with severe neck injuries. He was evacuated in critical condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, where doctors were forced to pronounce him dead.