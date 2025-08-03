Former IDF Chief of Staff and MK Gadi Eisenkot took part in the “How to Create Dialogue” event held in memory of Shira Banki at Zion Square in Jerusalem.

In his remarks, Eisenkot addressed past diplomatic moves and the current reality in Israel.

“The Disengagement was passed by an overwhelming majority, including parts of the Right. Even Netanyahu, Tzachi Hanegbi and Yisrael Katz voted in favor of the move. It was not a decision made in secret. The army does not like such missions—IDF prefers missions that involve defending Jews,” he said.

Referring to possible future developments in Gaza, Eisenkot warned: “In retrospect, those who believe that a miraculous opportunity has emerged to restore Jewish communities to Gaza, without there being majority support for it among the public, are mistaken. Moves of this nature require broad national consensus.”

He added, “It troubled me when I served in the Security Cabinet that there were other ministers whose goals differed entirely from the war’s objectives, such as conquering the Gaza Strip and reinstating Jewish settlements there. The lesson, in my view, is not to pursue such a course without agreement, and to ask what will strengthen Israel as a Jewish state. Despite the pain of the Disengagement and the trauma of October 7, we must seek unity. I am concerned by those who want to annex and settle in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Eisenkot also addressed the political situation in Israel, saying, “In the next elections, we must break the so-called ‘curse of Right and Left.’ There are those who deliberately nurture this divide for improper reasons.”

He concluded by calling on young adults to take part in shaping the future of the country: “Political life is complex and demanding, but I call on the younger generation to become involved and make an impact.”

When asked what change he would most like to see in the country, he replied: “A change in the state’s commitment to its citizens—such as strengthening security and ensuring the country’s future—and a change in citizens’ commitment to the state: raising a generation that obeys the law and serves in the IDF.”