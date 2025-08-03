The IDF recognizes growing fatigue not only among reservists but also within regular combat brigades operating in Gaza.

To address this, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is advancing a new plan, revealed Sunday morning on Army Radio, introducing fixed cycles of combat and rest: three months of fighting followed by one month of recuperation.

Under the plan, each regular brigade will receive a full month away from combat zones, during which soldiers will take leave, conduct training, improve operational readiness, analyze shortcomings, and process their combat experiences.

Senior IDF officials say the plan stems from the understanding that the current pace of fighting is unsustainable. "There’s a limit to how much soldiers can endure," a military source said, noting that preparations are needed should the campaign continue for many more months.

According to military correspondent Doron Kadosh, the General Staff is reviewing the plan, which can only be implemented if the IDF does not pursue a full conquest of Gaza—a move military officials say is not the preferred objective.

The preferred course, including by the Chief of Staff, is to reach a hostage deal, even at the cost of major concessions. If no agreement is reached, the IDF recommends a strategy of encircling Hamas-controlled areas, seizing strategic high ground, and gradually wearing down terrorist forces.

Such a plan, the IDF hopes, would reduce troop presence over time and enable rest rotations without compromising operational effectiveness.