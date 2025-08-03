We know the notion that on Tisha B’Av G-d had mercy on us by just destroying the edifice of the Beit HaMikdash and not us. When thinking of the number nine, the idea of tisha yarchei leida, the nine months until an infant is born, comes to mind.

This symbolizes rebirth, that in fact, on Tisha B’Av we were spared and reborn.

Proofs to this notion lie in the fact that it happened in the month of Av, which means "father", symbolic of our Father of Mercy. Add that the eleventh month is the month of the lion, symbolic, as the sages say, of the lion of Mashiach that will rebuild Jerusalem, and that, as the Talmud says, Moshiach was born on Tisha B’Av, to mean his aura is associated with this day of ultimate rebirth.

In piercing this central theme of rebirth, we must investigate Tu B’Av as a completion of Tisha B’Av, Yechezkel’s dry bones vision, the renewal aspect of teshuvah and why it can’t be pushed off, and what to grab onto in these critical days of Moshiach.

Tu Bav completes Tisha B’Av

The loss of the Beit HaMikdash meant G-d no longer had a dwelling place in this world. But as we know, the remedy always comes before punishment.

Six days after the destruction, including the day of destruction, was Tu B'Av, one of the most joyous days of the year (Mishnah Ta’anit 4:8). This day of Tu B’Av marked a culmination, mimicking the culmination of the six days of creation, where complete newness was brought into the world.

And the type of newness introduced on Tu B'Av was one of intense love. It was a day of innocence when the young women went to the fields to seek shidduchim. It symbolized our reunification with G-d as well, a bond that never breaks.

The culmination factor is logical, considering both were on equal ground as yomim tovim, Tu B’Av and Tisha B’Av, as Tisha B’Av is called a moed (Eichah 1:15). The Beit HaMikdash was destroyed, but not us, our love affair with G-d continued. Tu B’av reflects the theme of Shir Hashirim, an allegory of love between G-d and his children.

Yechezkel's Optimistic Vision of the Dry Bones

Yechezkel, the prophet of hope and optimism, experiences the vision of dry bones. It’s a vision of rebirth that declares that we would return to our land. In the climax, he relays G-d’ words (Yechezkel 37:14), “I will put my Spirit in you and you will live, and I will settle you in your own land. Then you will know that I the Lord have spoken, and I have done it, declares the Lord!”

For people in a post-churban world, such words are revolutionary for the spirit. Within death, desolation, and destruction lies a future of settling in Jerusalem, and reuniting with the Divine.

It’s also a message to every generation that feels dry and hopeless. These words give inspiration to become vibrant and grab onto Torah study, as Torah study rejuvenates the body and soul. Torah is life, and Yechezkel is saying that vibrancy and hopefulness is a part of our future.

Teshuva of Renewal and Readiness

When yearning for the Beit HaMikdash to be rebuilt, the creative mechanism of teshuvah becomes critical. It allows man to be reborn and become endeared by G-d.

Also, it’s crucial to engage in teshuvah all the time, because Moshiach’s arrival is unknown to us. By being in a constant state of teshuvah, whenever Moshiach arrives, we will be prepared.

With two key Gemaras and an astounding Rambam, we can come to see the renewal power of teshuvah and why it must be practiced constantly.

The Gemara (Berachos 34b) quotes Rabbi Avahu, who says, “In the place where ba’alei teshuvah stand, even complete tzadikim do not stand.” At face value, a baal teshuvah who faced enormous tests, and despite the struggle, moves forward with G-d stands in a matchless state. He has his own unique portion, as he withstood great challenges.

This kind of unique portion given to someone who struggled is a glorious affirmation of how G-d cherishes the man of teshuvah. In a sense, we are all ba’alei teshuvah, who always need to improve. Such a gift must be utilized to clean oneself before Moshiach's arrival.

The Rambam (Hilchos Teshuvah 7:6) depicts teshuvah in terms of the instantaneous, deep relationship one can forge with G-d. He says, “Repentance brings close those who are far. Yesterday, this one was hated by G-d, detestable, distanced, and abominable. And today he is beloved, precious, close, and befriended.”

In keeping with the themes of a love story between G-d and His people, this Rambam echoes that notion. Tu B'Av, the completion of Tisha B'Av was all about a relationship of yearning and love.

Not pushing off teshuvah is critical. The Gemara (Sanhedrin 97a) says, “Moshiach will arrive only through “hesach ha’da’at,” when we are not thinking of him.” In such a model, the only way to prepare for Moshiach is to be in a constant state of repentance. Then, when the Beit HaMikdash is rebuilt, we will be complete and ready.

Grasp the Rope of Moshiach for Protection and Advancement

There's a famous story told of the Bluzhever Rebbe that took place during the Holocaust. One night, the Nazis announced that all the prisoners in the barracks had to move to an open field. In the distance, there was a large pit. They were told that if they could jump over the pit, they would remain alive, but if they fell into the pit, they would be shot.

The Rebbe formed a strong relationship with a non-religious Jew from Poland. This Jew asked the Rebbe if he had any advice. The Rebbe said that just as it was the will of G-d for this pit to be dug, so it will be the will of G-d to determine the outcome of our jump. They both closed their eyes and jumped. Upon reaching the other side alive, the non-religious Polish Jew asked the Rebbe how he survived. The Rebbe said, "I was holding on to the merit of my fathers. I was holding the coattails of my father, my grandfather, and great-grandfather of blessed memory." Then the Rebbe asked the Polish Jew how he survived. He responded that he was holding onto the Rebbe.

The pangs of Moshiach are referred to as “Chevlei Moshiach,” the birth pangs of Moshiach. This interpretation depicts the difficult times that we will face before Moshiach.

However, there’s another interpretation of the word chevel, and that’s rope. Just as in the story with the Bluzhever Rebbe, where one Jew held onto a tzaddik to survive, we also must grasp onto talmidei chachamim, but ultimately onto the rope of our Avot, forefathers.

It could be said that this verse, (Kohelet 4:12) “Vehachut hameshulash lo bimeheirah yinateik — A three-fold cord is not easily broken.,” is referring to the Avot. They represent the three characteristics upon which the world stands, as noted in Pirkei Avot (1:2), “Shimon the Righteous would say: The world stands on three things: on the Torah, on the service of God, and on deeds of kindness.”

Attaching oneself to these kinds of traits can save one from the travails of Moshiach, as the Gemara (Sanhedrin 98b) says, “What is a man to do to be spared the pangs of Moshiach? Let him engage in Torah and acts of loving-kindness.”

The Vilna Gaon takes the centrality of the Avot to not just be a saving mechanism. He explains that the physical parts of the Beit HaMikdash represented the traits of the Avot. In connecting verses that reflect their essence, he shows where Torah, avodah, and gemilut chassadim were manifest.

This means that in the present, we can create our own Beit HaMikdash within ourselves, knowing that the traits of the Avot were the foundation of the physical Beit HaMikdash. By inculcating these traits, we are making a statement that we yearn for the Temple for all of mankind to see G-d’s glory in this world.

Conclusion

The Shelah Hakadosh views the destruction, churban, as a necessary step for the ultimate rebuilding. The yissurim, suffering, we are experiencing purifies us for the final redemption. Proof that this day is a day marked for geulah is that the day of Tisha B’Av always falls on the same day of the week as the first day of Pesach. This is a day associated with our original salvation from Mitzrayim.

By grasping onto Tisha B’Av’s theme of renewal, holding onto Yechezkel’s prophecy of hope, doing immediate teshuva, and inculcating the traits of the Avot into our core, we can look forward to welcoming the third Beit HaMikdash.