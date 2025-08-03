Authorities in Whistler, British Columbia, have recovered the body of Illya Rechytskyy, a 65-year-old Israeli tourist, local media reported.

Authorities estimate that Rechytskyy drowned in a river while hiking in the area.

At the beginning of June, Illya arrived to visit family members who reside in Canada. He went on a hike and did not return. An individual who walked in the area shortly after Rechytskyy's drowning reported seeing a body floating on the water.

Rescue forces and numerous volunteers began search efforts, which lasted a month, until the body was located.

Illya's family announced that they will lay him to rest in Canada due to his deep love for the country, which he visited many times.