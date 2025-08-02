Hezki Bezalel, a tour guide, researcher, and member of the Binyamin Tour Guides Forum, has shared details of a remarkable archaeological discovery in the Binyamin region during recent infrastructure work.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Bezalel described the findings that emerged during rescue excavations conducted as part of the renewal project for Route 60. While various interesting features, including stalactite caves, were uncovered along the route, the most extraordinary discovery lies near the British Police Junction, at the entrance to the area known as Wadi Harmiyya.

“We’ve always known this area holds historical significance with several overlapping stories,” Bezalel said. “But now, an astonishing ancient water system has been unearthed.”

According to Bezalel, a previously known tunnel—once thought to be a small structure linked to the nearby British police station—has been revealed to be part of a much larger and sophisticated water system. So far, excavators have discovered six water springs, a 200-meter-long channel, and, most recently, a large wall. This wall may have served as a dam to manage water flow through the Wadi Harmiyya valley, or possibly as a reservoir or the foundation of a major fortress.

New elements of the system continue to emerge as the excavation progresses.

Bezalel emphasizes the potential impact of the discovery on local tourism: “The water system has remained relatively well preserved. If, within a year or two, we can restore water flow and open it to the public, it could become a central attraction in Binyamin. It’s a dynamic archaeological site that connects the past to the present and allows us to tell incredible stories. In that sense, it’s a game changer.”

However, Bezalel warns of an urgent threat to the site. As a rescue excavation, the dig is temporary and scheduled to be dismantled once the roadwork concludes. “Bulldozers are set to destroy the site unless we intervene,” he said.

In response, Bezalel and several organization, including the Ofra Field School and the Guardians of Eternity organization, are pushing for a change in the road's planned route. “It’s possible, and we believe it’s necessary,” he added. “We’re committed to preserving the historical and cultural legacy of this place.”