Izzat al-Risheq, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, published an article on Al Jazeera's website accusing Israel of pursuing a deliberate policy of starvation against the population in Gaza, calling it a direct manifestation of “Zionism.”

According to al-Risheq, 159 Palestinians, including 90 children, have died of hunger since fighting began in the Gaza Strip. He further claimed that the United States — described as Israel’s only lifeline — is using the supply of food and medicine as a weapon alongside Israel, while providing it with political, military, and financial support.

Al-Risheq accused Israel and the US of attempting to conduct “cognitive engineering” to impose a new Middle East paradigm: those who refuse to surrender will face force like that used in Gaza.

Claiming that Israel failed to free the hostages by force and to break the will of Palestinian society, he alleged that Israel is now committing crimes which contradict all human values.

He added that, in his view, Israel does not understand the principles of the Arab-Islamic world, which include resilience in the face of crisis, refusal to capitulate, preservation of national pride, and a deep sense of homeland belonging.