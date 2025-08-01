President Yitzhak Herzog sent a message to the national on the eve of Tisha B'Av this Friday afternoon.

"I read that the government's decision to postpone the discussion on the dismissal of the Attorney General was based on the intention 'not to increase controversy among the people before Tisha B'Av,' and I would like to remind you that there is no obligation to increase controversy among the people after Tisha B'Av! On the contrary, the Day of the Destruction of the Temple should not be an isolated island of moderation on the calendar, but a time for drawing lessons, for soul-searching, for change and restraint that should be expressed every day of the year."

"I have already expressed my opposition to the process of dismissing the Attorney General, which is coming up again on Monday. I reiterate: those who threaten that every Tisha B'Av has the day after Tisha B'Av have not drawn any historical lessons."

The president added, "We are currently marking 20 years since the Disengagement, and it is critical that we learn from the mistakes that led a large public to feel that no one is listening to them and no one is sensitive to their shattering pain. It is time to rebuild the bridges between us."

"Before another decision is reached that will rock the Jewish and democratic ship. Before another match is thrown into the barrel of explosives. Before another wave of gratuitous hatred, mutual attacks, boycotts, rejections, threats of violence and even threats of murder - we must stop! We must show national responsibility and protect our common home.

As the President of the country, the situation we have reached causes me deep concern. We are all looking for an anchor of hope, and it cannot be that even in this difficult hour there are those who continue to add fuel to the fire."