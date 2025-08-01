As part of his diplomatic visit to Israel and ahead of the fast of Tisha B’Av, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff arrived at the Western Wall for a personal visit and prayer, walking on foot from his hotel to the holy site.

He was welcomed by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, who explained the spiritual and historical significance of the Western Wall to the Jewish people as a center of prayer, longing, and hope—especially in these days.

Rabbi Rabinowitz thanked the American envoy for his efforts on behalf of the State of Israel and the release of the hostages, emphasizing that this is one of the most important mitzvot in Judaism.

During the visit, Witkoff was warmly received by dozens of worshippers present at the site, who expressed their gratitude for his strong support of Israel.

The envoy also toured the new "Sha'ar HaShamayim" (Gate of Heaven) exhibit, recently opened to the public, which connects visitors to the historical journey of the Jewish people and Jerusalem through the generations.

At the conclusion of his visit, Witkoff offered a personal prayer, placed a note between the ancient stones, and signed the guest book with the words: "I pray for the hostages and the end of the war."

Steve Witkoff at Western Wall Western Wall Heritage Foundation