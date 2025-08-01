Speaking at the special right-wing nationalist conference in Tel Aviv, Jewish activist Tila Falic Levi emphasized the depth of the relationship between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, calling it “true friendship” and asserting that the two leaders function as partners with mutual trust and support.

“This isn’t about an alliance anymore,” Falic told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. “They have each other's back. It's really, really a wonderful thing to watch as a Jewish American and as somebody who cares deeply about Israel.”

Commenting on tensions surrounding Israel’s military operations and US responses, Falic dismissed any concerns about President Trump’s criticism, describing it as part of a broader strategic approach.

“They should be nominated for a peace prize, but they should also be nominated for Oscars,” she said. “They played everybody… Everything was strategic and whatever we saw on TV was absolutely not what was happening behind the scenes.”

As multiple Western countries, including Canada and France, signal support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, Falic underscored President Trump's opposition to what she described as rewarding terror following the October 7th attacks.

“It’s not something that he's just going with the flow on,” she said. “He has wonderful advisers. He has an incredible prime minister here in Israel… I think it's genuine.”

Falic was critical of Europe’s stance, characterizing it as a continuation of long-standing anti-Semitic sentiment. “It gives an opportunity for them to jump on the bandwagon of something that’s trendy, but it's not something that's true,” she added.

Addressing rising antisemitism in the United States, Falic expressed deep concern about the shift from rhetoric to violence.

“It's a horrible thing,” she said. “People are getting killed… it's people that are actually just repeating what they see on social media.” She called for greater Jewish education and self-awareness, stressing the importance of internal empowerment. “What worries me more is Jews marching for justice of Palestine… We need to educate our own to empower our children.”

Falic also commented on international calls for restraint in Gaza, reaffirming Israel's right to act independently in its security interests.

“Israel needs to do what is best for Israel,” she stated, noting that US leadership, including President Trump, supports Israel’s autonomy in decision-making. “We shouldn’t be listening to what other people want or expect from Israel… We need to just hold our head up high.”

When asked about Netanyahu’s political future, Falic voiced strong support and hope for his continued leadership.

“After Iran, we've seen him in action… While everybody was playing checkers, he was playing chess,” she said. “I feel safer as a Jew because of him. As long as he is willing to give his time to our people, we should be grateful.”