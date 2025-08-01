An employee at the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem was seriously injured this morning (Friday) after being bitten by a leopard.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that the incident occurred at 9:55 AM, when a call was received about a zoo worker being attacked by a leopard within the zoo grounds.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and provided initial medical treatment to a man around 25 years old who was found unconscious and suffering from severe neck injuries.

The injured man was transported in serious condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Police forces from the Moriah Station in the Jerusalem District were dispatched to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.