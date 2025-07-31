Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has dismissed a report published today, Thursday, by The Atlantic claiming President Donald Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict.

In response to the publication, Netanyahu’s office stated simply: “We don’t comment on fake news.”

The Atlantic article reported that despite recent symbolic gestures exchanged between the two leaders—Netanyahu nominating Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize and Trump criticizing the prosecutors' handling of the Israeli prime minister’s corruption trial—tensions have intensified over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Israeli military actions in Syria.

According to unnamed US officials cited by The Atlantic, President Trump has expressed concern over televised images of starving children in Gaza and reportedly dispatched his envoy, Steve Witkoff, to pressure Israel to increase aid. The report further claimed that Trump was angered by Israeli air strikes in Syria and an incident involving a Catholic church in Gaza, allegedly conducted without prior coordination with the White House.

The publication also cited officials alleging that Trump believes Netanyahu may be prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons, although the White House was said to maintain that there is “no significant rupture” in US-Israel relations.

Despite these allegations, President Trump has publicly reaffirmed support for Israel’s military objectives, stating that Hamas remains responsible for the ongoing conflict. “The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!” he posted on Truth Social earlier in the day.

Neither the White House nor the Prime Minister’s Office has issued further comment beyond Netanyahu’s brief dismissal of the report.